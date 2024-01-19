Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 251.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.97.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,181,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,546,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.83. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.