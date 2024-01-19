Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.27. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

