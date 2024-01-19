The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $209.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.90. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

