The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.12. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,478 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chemours by 4,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,759,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

