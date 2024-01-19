The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 3.5% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.2% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,791.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.68. 539,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.