The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Andrew J. Quigg Sells 551 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progressive Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.69. 998,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,876. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $172.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

