The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,354 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,092 shares of company stock worth $18,692,942. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $172.20. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

