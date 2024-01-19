The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.3 %

Southern stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. 959,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,580,941. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

