The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

SO stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.