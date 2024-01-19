THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) COO W. Todd Woelfer Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

THO opened at $113.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.82. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in THOR Industries by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

