Threshold (T) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.99 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $298.15 million and approximately $50.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00018202 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00015168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,888.72 or 0.99944372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011621 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00213190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0303465 USD and is down -8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $60,409,407.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

