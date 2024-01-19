Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Up 3%

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.32 and last traded at $67.31. Approximately 274,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 615,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater

Tidewater Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $299.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 46.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.