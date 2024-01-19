Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $214,520.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,136,946 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,666.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $14,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26.

On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $12,840.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the third quarter worth $33,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Read More

