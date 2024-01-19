Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,000 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 903.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 12,296.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 663,164 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

