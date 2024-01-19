Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 34,163 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,087,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

