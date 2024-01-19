Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.5% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 11,823,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,837,000 after buying an additional 1,845,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,149,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,893,000 after buying an additional 870,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 124,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 263,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 191,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YPF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.