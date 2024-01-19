Todd Asset Management LLC Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $218.05 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.02 and its 200-day moving average is $214.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

