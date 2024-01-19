Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.3 %

GIL stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.