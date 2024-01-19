Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,603,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,126,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $97.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

