Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,561 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,593 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

