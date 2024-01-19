Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,617 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 173.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.6% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 657,500 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.7% in the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 110.2% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 75.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

JD.com Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $64.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.