Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

