Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 19,860 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $18,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $151,073,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.31.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $134.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

