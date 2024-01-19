Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 27,546 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.8% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $9.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 26.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

