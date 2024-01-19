Todd R. Lachman Sells 9,478 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.02. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sovos Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth about $3,912,000.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

