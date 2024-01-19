Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TPZ. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Topaz Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

TSE TPZ opened at C$19.47 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$17.76 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.1596 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. In other news, Director Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910 over the last 90 days. 35.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

