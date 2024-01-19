TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Up 1.6%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.82. 161,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 653,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter.

TORM Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of TORM

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.46 dividend. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.85%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of TORM by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TORM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

About TORM

(Get Free Report)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.