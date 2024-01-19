TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPIC

TPI Composites Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.09). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $372.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPI Composites

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TPI Composites by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

(Get Free Report

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.