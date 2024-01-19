Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.68 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

