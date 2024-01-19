Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.75.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
See Also
