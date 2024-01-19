Trican Well Service Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$252.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$268.87 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 12.42%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price target on Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.34.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.36. The stock has a market cap of C$895.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.83. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$2.86 and a one year high of C$5.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,950.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

