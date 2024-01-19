Truist Financial Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $75.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.45.
GitLab Stock Up 2.6 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,877 shares of company stock worth $126,448,816 in the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
