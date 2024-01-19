Truist Financial Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $330.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.28.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $335.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.85. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.16 and a 1 year high of $338.59. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

