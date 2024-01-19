Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Free Report) (TSE:TC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Tucows has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 116.01% and a negative net margin of 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,709.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robin Chase purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,981.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,709.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Tucows during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 36.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 53.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 2.7% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,969,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after buying an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

