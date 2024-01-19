Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TUP stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 158,567 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 417,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 306,237 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 263.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $41,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

