Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.11.

TWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWO

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $138,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $48,374.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $138,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $594,605. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.44 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.