Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Insider Rebecca B. Sandberg Sells 3,466 Shares

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,466 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $46,028.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.44 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.40%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -374.99%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

