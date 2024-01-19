Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $424.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $430.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $413.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.50.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

