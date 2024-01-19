UBS Group Begins Coverage on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of STLD opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

