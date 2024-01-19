UBS Group Boosts América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $22.80

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.80 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.47.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.