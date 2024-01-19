Ultra One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.47 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $66.56 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,868.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.74 or 0.00571936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00177285 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023585 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00023530 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,188,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 357,188,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19213316 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $1,511,388.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.