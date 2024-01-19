Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.58.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

UNP opened at $237.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.94. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 909.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 75,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

