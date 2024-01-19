United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.90. 615,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,449. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

