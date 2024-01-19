Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

