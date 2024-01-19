Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.07 Per Share

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $14.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

VLO stock opened at $125.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.06.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

