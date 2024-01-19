Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

VMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $229.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.36 and its 200 day moving average is $237.82.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.