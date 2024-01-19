Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Valvoline Price Performance

VVV opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 967.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 131,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Articles

