Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.82

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.82 and last traded at $119.81, with a volume of 41122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.90.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.19. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,480,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

