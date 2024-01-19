Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.09. 492,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,784. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

