Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lessened by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.26. 469,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.